From the Studio: Zuill Bailey Announces Classics Northwest

More than fifty years ago, Connoisseur Concert's Northwest Bach Festival was born, beginning a tradition that, in an evolved state, remains strong today. Artistic Director Zuill Bailey today announces a new name for the organization: Classics Northwest. In a conversation with host Jim Tevenan, Zuill details the Bachfest history, including the seminal role played by the beloved former artistic director, Gunther Schuller, whose 100th birth anniversary is November 22nd.