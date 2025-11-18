© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Zuill Bailey Announces Classics Northwest

Published November 18, 2025 at 4:43 PM PST

More than fifty years ago, Connoisseur Concert's Northwest Bach Festival was born, beginning a tradition that, in an evolved state, remains strong today. Artistic Director Zuill Bailey today announces a new name for the organization: Classics Northwest. In a conversation with host Jim Tevenan, Zuill details the Bachfest history, including the seminal role played by the beloved former artistic director, Gunther Schuller, whose 100th birth anniversary is November 22nd.

