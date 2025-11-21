From the Studio: Richard Strauch, Whitworth Wind Orchestra Conductor

On Monday, November 24th at 7:30 pm, the Whitworth University Wind Orchestra, conducted by Richard Strauch, plays a concert at the Fox Theater in Spokane featuring music of Frank Ticheli, David Biedenbender, Thorsten Wollmann, Gustav Holst, and Robert Spittal, whose Concerto for Wind Ensemble receives its Northwest premiere at the concert. Richard Strauch came to the SPR Classical studio to give a preview of the repertoire to be played.