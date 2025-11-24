From the Studio: Gonzaga Orchestra Young Artists' Concert

Winners of the bi-annual Gonzaga Young Artist competition—violinist Keiran Boyle, soprano Kaly Keating, and cellist Isaac Lyon—came to the SPR Classical studio to talk with host Jim Tevenan about the role and story of music in their lives, to talk about the piece they will play or sing with the GU Orchestra, and perform as well. The fourth winner, pianist Ethan Hodgin, was unable to attend. Many thanks to GU Orchestra conductor and University Professor Kevin Heckmatpanah for arranging what was a thoroughly delightful session.