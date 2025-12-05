From the Studio: Dr. Meg Stohlman Previews the Gonzaga Candlelight Christmas Concert

One of Spokane's long-standing traditions is the Gonzaga University choirs' annual Candlelight Christmas Concert. Long given in St. Aloyisius Church, the event now has a home in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus. GU director of Choral Activities, Dr. Meg Stohlman, came to the SPR Classical studios to chat with Jim Tevenan about this year's concert, a program with the theme/title, "A Light through the Darkness.