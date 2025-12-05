From the Studio: Holy Names Music Center Christmas Concert Preview

We had the opportunity to hear a selection of the music from the Holy Names Music Center's annual Christmas program, to be heard this weekend at McNally Hall in the HNMC building at Ft. Wright/Mukogawa.

Here's the sampler program:

-Waltz in E-flat Major, op. 18 - Frédéric Chopin (Dr. Archie Chen, piano)

-Gesu bambino - Pietro Yon (Maleny Mannino, soprano, Kristina Komarov, piano)

-Sonata, Op. 7, Andante molto (Kristina Komarov, piano)

-Es ist ein' Ros' entsprungen - Johannes Brahms (Mena Somekawa, piano)

-Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson (Dr. Archie Chen and Rhona Gouldson-Chen, piano)

Tickets and info at hnmc.org