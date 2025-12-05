© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Holy Names Music Center Christmas Concert Preview

Published December 5, 2025 at 1:15 PM PST
Mina Somekawa, Kristina Komarov, Archie Chen, Rhona Gouldson-Chen, and Maleney Mannino
Mina Somekawa, Kristina Komarov, Archie Chen, Rhona Gouldson-Chen, and Maleney Mannino

We had the opportunity to hear a selection of the music from the Holy Names Music Center's annual Christmas program, to be heard this weekend at McNally Hall in the HNMC building at Ft. Wright/Mukogawa.

Here's the sampler program:
-Waltz in E-flat Major, op. 18 - Frédéric Chopin (Dr. Archie Chen, piano)
-Gesu bambino - Pietro Yon (Maleny Mannino, soprano, Kristina Komarov, piano)
-Sonata, Op. 7, Andante molto (Kristina Komarov, piano)
-Es ist ein' Ros' entsprungen - Johannes Brahms (Mena Somekawa, piano)
-Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson (Dr. Archie Chen and Rhona Gouldson-Chen, piano)

Tickets and info at hnmc.org

