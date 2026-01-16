Spokane Symphony Masterworks: Symphonic Dances

Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe and Principal Trombone John Church stopped by our studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the upcoming Masterworks Concert called "Symphonic Dances." The program begins with Leonard Bernstein's beloved "Symphonic Dances from West Side Story," continues with Paul Creston's "Fantasy for Trombone and Orchestra," with John Church as soloist, and closes with Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," his final composition for orchestra.