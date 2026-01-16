© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane Symphony Masterworks: Symphonic Dances

Published January 16, 2026 at 12:09 PM PST
James Lowe
1 of 2  — James.jpg
James Lowe
John Church
2 of 2  — DSC2827-600x900.jpg
John Church

Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe and Principal Trombone John Church stopped by our studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the upcoming Masterworks Concert called "Symphonic Dances." The program begins with Leonard Bernstein's beloved "Symphonic Dances from West Side Story," continues with Paul Creston's "Fantasy for Trombone and Orchestra," with John Church as soloist, and closes with Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," his final composition for orchestra.

