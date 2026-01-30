From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks--"Stolen Melodies"

© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:24 PM PST
Nick Carper and James Lowe
Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe and Orchestra Principal Viola Nick Carper visited the SPR Classical studio to talk about a special—and different—Masterworks program coming up this weekend at the Fox. Called "Stolen Melodies," it features works by major composers based on the music of other composers. The "borrowers" include English writers William Walton and Benjamin Britten, and German-American musician Paul Hindemith.

Also on the bill, an "updating" for the Inland Northwest by Jess Walter of spoken text to accompany Benjamin Britten's "Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra."

