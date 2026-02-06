From the Studio: Spokane String Quartet Concert Preview

The third Spokane String Quartet concert program of the current season features quartets by three composers: Joseph Haydn (his 66th), Béla Bartók, and Robert Schumann (their first quartets). Quartet second violinist Amanda Howard-Phillips and cellist Helen Byrne came to our SPR Classical studio to talk with host Jim Tevenan about the glorious musical form that is the string quartet, as well as discuss the repertoire for their Fox Theater concert this Sunday at 3.