From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 6 Preview

Published February 27, 2026 at 12:36 PM PST
The 6th Masterworks program of this Spokane Symphony season is led by conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, former Assistant Conductor of the orchestra, who now has a similar position with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Making her Spokane Symphony debut is pianist Wynona Wang, who is soloist in Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto. Completing the program are Robert Schumann's "Manfred" Overture and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 1. As part of our time together, Wynona Wang plays two movements from the first piano sonata of Robert Schumann.

