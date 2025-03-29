Front Porch Bluegrass: March 16, 2025
Playlist:
1. Tim O'Brien & Darrel Scott – "Time to Talk to Joseph" (Memories and Moments)
2. Hot Rize – "You Were on My Mind" (When I'm Free)
3. Bryan Sutton – "The High Road" (Bluegrass Guitar)
4. Tim & Mollie O'Brien – "Wichita" (Away Out on the Town)
5. Tim O'Brien – "Talking Cavan" (The Crossing)
6. Seldom Scene – "Last of the Steam Powered Trains" (Remains to be Scene)
7. Sister Sadie – "It's You Again" (II)
8. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – "Trip Around the Sun" (I Built a World)
9. Red Tail Ring – "Fall Away Blues" (Fall Away Blues)
10. FY5 – "Give a Little Back" (FY5)
11. Sam Bush – "Roll on Buddy" (Circles Round Me)
12. Po' Ramblin' Boys – "Lonely Pine" (Wanderers Like Me)
13. Bela Fleck – "Strider" (My Bluegrass Heart)
14. Molly Tuttle – "Flatland Girl" (Crooked Tree)