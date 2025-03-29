Front Porch Bluegrass: March 16, 2025

Playlist:

1. Tim O'Brien & Darrel Scott – "Time to Talk to Joseph" (Memories and Moments)

2. Hot Rize – "You Were on My Mind" (When I'm Free)

3. Bryan Sutton – "The High Road" (Bluegrass Guitar)

4. Tim & Mollie O'Brien – "Wichita" (Away Out on the Town)

5. Tim O'Brien – "Talking Cavan" (The Crossing)

6. Seldom Scene – "Last of the Steam Powered Trains" (Remains to be Scene)

7. Sister Sadie – "It's You Again" (II)

8. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – "Trip Around the Sun" (I Built a World)

9. Red Tail Ring – "Fall Away Blues" (Fall Away Blues)

10. FY5 – "Give a Little Back" (FY5)

11. Sam Bush – "Roll on Buddy" (Circles Round Me)

12. Po' Ramblin' Boys – "Lonely Pine" (Wanderers Like Me)

13. Bela Fleck – "Strider" (My Bluegrass Heart)

14. Molly Tuttle – "Flatland Girl" (Crooked Tree)

