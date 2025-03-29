Front Porch Bluegrass: March 23, 2025 – David Grisman 80th Birthday Tribute
Front Porch Bluegrass show from March 23, 2025—a very special 80th birthday tribute to David "Dawg" Grisman.
Playlist:
1. David Grisman – "EMD" (The David Grisman Quintet)
2. David Grisman – "Rawhide" (Early Dawg)
3. David Grisman – "14 Miles to Barstow" (Dawg Grass / Dawg Jazz)
4. David Grisman – "16...16" (Hot Dawg)
5. Old and in the Way – "I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent)" (That High Lonesome Sound)
6. David Grisman & Jerry Garcia – "Hop Along Peter" (Not For Kids Only)
7. David Grisman, Tony Rice & Jerry Garcia – "Shady Grove" (The Pizza Tapes)
8. Muleskinner – "Opus 57" (Muleskinner)
9. David Grisman Quintet – "Dawg Funk" (Mondo Mando)
10. David Grisman Quintet – "Key Signator" (DGQ20)
11. David Grisman Quintet – "Twin Town" (Dawgnation)
12. Here Today – "Lonesome River" (Here Today)
13. David Grisman & Doc Watson – "Long Journey Home" (Life of Sorrow)
14. David Grisman & Del McCoury – "Tennessee Waltz" (Home is Where the Heart Is)