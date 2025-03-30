Front Porch Bluegrass: March 30, 2025

Playlist:

1. Big Country Bluegrass – "Heading for the Mountains" (Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass)

2. Liam Purcell – "Nothing Like Trouble" (single)

3. Seldom Scene – "Farewell Angelina" (Remains to be Scene)

4. Red Camel Collective – "Roll on Mississippi" (Red Camel Collective)

5. Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley – "Redbird" (Lost in the Lonesome Pines)

6. Sami Braman – "Rogue River" (Riveter)

7. Tim O'Brien & Darrel Scott – "Fiddler Jones" (Memories and Moments)

8. Missy Raines – "I Would Be a Blackbird" (Highlander)

9. David Grisman & Tony Rice – "Morning Sun" (Tone Poems)

10. Billy Strings – "Escanaba" (Highway Prayers)

11. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett – "Mountains & Miles" (single)

12. Jacob Jolliff Band – "Heads Carolina, Tails California" (The Jacob Jolliff Band)

13. Larry Sparks – "It's Too Late to Walk the Floor" (40)

