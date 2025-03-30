© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Front Porch Bluegrass with Kevin Brown

Front Porch Bluegrass: March 30, 2025

Published March 30, 2025 at 10:55 AM PDT

Front Porch Bluegrass show from March 30, 2025.

Playlist:

1. Big Country Bluegrass – "Heading for the Mountains" (Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass)
2. Liam Purcell – "Nothing Like Trouble" (single)
3. Seldom Scene – "Farewell Angelina" (Remains to be Scene)
4. Red Camel Collective – "Roll on Mississippi" (Red Camel Collective)

5. Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley – "Redbird" (Lost in the Lonesome Pines)
6. Sami Braman – "Rogue River" (Riveter)
7. Tim O'Brien & Darrel Scott – "Fiddler Jones" (Memories and Moments)
8. Missy Raines – "I Would Be a Blackbird" (Highlander)

9. David Grisman & Tony Rice – "Morning Sun" (Tone Poems)
10. Billy Strings – "Escanaba" (Highway Prayers)
11. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett – "Mountains & Miles" (single)
12. Jacob Jolliff Band – "Heads Carolina, Tails California" (The Jacob Jolliff Band)
13. Larry Sparks – "It's Too Late to Walk the Floor" (40)

