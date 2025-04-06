Front Porch Bluegrass, April 6, 2025
Playlist:
1. Missy Raines - Listen to the Lonesome Wind (Highlander)
2. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Can't Live Without Love (I Built a World)
3. Laurie Lewis - Down on the Levee (Trees)
4. Red Camel Collective - Dare to Dream (Red Camel Collective)
5. Various - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
6. Sister Sadie - Availability (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
7. John Prine - Lulu Walls (German Afternoons)
8. Frank Solivan & Sam Bush - Dark Hollow (Family & Friends)
9. Growling Old Men - Raleigh & Spencer (Shuttle Diplomacy)
10. Billy Strings - Cold Frosty Morning (Me and Dad)
11. Riley Baugus - Lonesome Road Blues (Long Steel Rail)
12. Henhouse Prowlers - Look Up to the Sky (Unravel)
13. Tray Wellington - Blue Collared Dog and His Green Eyed Friend (Detour to the Mountain)
14. Steeldrivers - Drinking Dark Whiskey (The Steeldrivers)