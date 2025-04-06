Front Porch Bluegrass, April 6, 2025

Playlist:

1. Missy Raines - Listen to the Lonesome Wind (Highlander)

2. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Can't Live Without Love (I Built a World)

3. Laurie Lewis - Down on the Levee (Trees)

4. Red Camel Collective - Dare to Dream (Red Camel Collective)

5. Various - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

6. Sister Sadie - Availability (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

7. John Prine - Lulu Walls (German Afternoons)

8. Frank Solivan & Sam Bush - Dark Hollow (Family & Friends)

9. Growling Old Men - Raleigh & Spencer (Shuttle Diplomacy)

10. Billy Strings - Cold Frosty Morning (Me and Dad)

11. Riley Baugus - Lonesome Road Blues (Long Steel Rail)

12. Henhouse Prowlers - Look Up to the Sky (Unravel)

13. Tray Wellington - Blue Collared Dog and His Green Eyed Friend (Detour to the Mountain)

14. Steeldrivers - Drinking Dark Whiskey (The Steeldrivers)