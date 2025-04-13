Front Porch Bluegrass: April 13, 2025

Playlist:

1. Ezra – "Waldeinsamkeit" (Froggy's Demise)

2. Various – "Steam Powered Aereo Plane" (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol. 2)

3. Becky Buller – "Kismet" (Jubilee)

4. Mighty Poplar – "Blackjack Davy" (Mighty Poplar)

5. Wilson Banjo Co – "Black Wedding Dress" (Lonely As it Gets)

6. John Lowell – "Velvet Western Sky" (Long Stretch of Gravel)

7. John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Scott Nygaard – "Midnight on the Water" (Harmonic Tone Revealers)

8. Seldom Scene – "White Line" (Remains to be Scene)

9. Kelly Willis / Bruce Robison – "But I Do" (Cheater's Game)

10. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms – "Gone Too Far" (Gold in Your Pocket)

11. Jesse Brock – "The Girl in the Blue Velvet Band" (Kickin' Grass)

12. Po' Ramblin' Boys – "Smoky Mountain Home" (Wanderers Like Me)

13. James King – "Highway to Nowhere" (Three Chords and the Truth)

14. Del McCoury Band – "All Aboard" (Celebrating 50 Years)