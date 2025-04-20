Front Porch Bluegrass April 20, 2025 - All Gospel Easter Show
Playlist:
1. Blue Highway - Wondrous Love (Wondrous Love)
2. Don Rigsby - I am the Man, Thomas (Hillbilly Heartache)
3. Crooked Still - Ain't No Grave (Shaken by a Low Sound)
4. Front Country - Gospel Train (Sake of the Sound)
5. Willie Nelson - Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down (Country Music)
6. IIIrd Tyme Out - Light at the River (Singing on Streets of Gold)
7. Hot Rize - Working on a Building (So Long of a)
8. Seldom Scene with Ricky Skaggs & Linda Ronstadt - Drifting Too Far From Shore (15th Anniversary Celebration)
9. Dale Ann Bradley - Sweet Hour of Prayer (Pocket Full of Keys)
10. Charlie Haden and the Haden Triplets - I Hear a Sweet Voice Calling (Family and Friends - Rambling Boy)
11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Jesus Help Me To Stand (Every Time You Say Goodbye)
12. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Kingsfold (The Holy Coming of the Storm)
13. Kevin Pace & The Early Edition - What Would You Give in Exchange For Your Soul (In With the Old, Out With the New)
14. Ralph Stanley - Bright Morning Stars (Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys (1971-1973))
15. BlueRidge - Prayer Bells of Heaven (Come Along With Me)