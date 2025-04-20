Front Porch Bluegrass April 20, 2025 - All Gospel Easter Show

Playlist:

1. Blue Highway - Wondrous Love (Wondrous Love)

2. Don Rigsby - I am the Man, Thomas (Hillbilly Heartache)

3. Crooked Still - Ain't No Grave (Shaken by a Low Sound)

4. Front Country - Gospel Train (Sake of the Sound)

5. Willie Nelson - Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down (Country Music)

6. IIIrd Tyme Out - Light at the River (Singing on Streets of Gold)

7. Hot Rize - Working on a Building (So Long of a)

8. Seldom Scene with Ricky Skaggs & Linda Ronstadt - Drifting Too Far From Shore (15th Anniversary Celebration)

9. Dale Ann Bradley - Sweet Hour of Prayer (Pocket Full of Keys)

10. Charlie Haden and the Haden Triplets - I Hear a Sweet Voice Calling (Family and Friends - Rambling Boy)

11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Jesus Help Me To Stand (Every Time You Say Goodbye)

12. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Kingsfold (The Holy Coming of the Storm)

13. Kevin Pace & The Early Edition - What Would You Give in Exchange For Your Soul (In With the Old, Out With the New)

14. Ralph Stanley - Bright Morning Stars (Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys (1971-1973))

15. BlueRidge - Prayer Bells of Heaven (Come Along With Me)