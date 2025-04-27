Front Porch Bluegrass: April 27, 2025

Playlist:

1. East Nash Grass – "Railroadin' and Gamblin'" (Last Chance to Win)

2. Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum – "Sleepy Eyed John" (The Oak and the Laurel)

3. Woody Platt – "Long Time Coming" (Far Away With You)

4. Gibson Brothers – "That Bluegrass Music" (Bona Fide)

5. Tony Trischka – "Dooley" (Earl Jam)

6. Wonder Women of Country – "Won't Be Worried Long" (Wonder Women of Country)

7. Melissa Carper – "Old Fashioned Gal" (Daddy's Country Gold)

8. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms – "Shame Shame Shame" (Gold in Your Pocket)

9. Aubrey Haynie – "Dark Hollow" (Doin' My Time)

10. Kate MacKenzie – "Blue Lonesome Wind" (Age of Innocence)

11. Dry Branch Fire Squad – "Long Journey" (Long Journey)

12. Red Tail Ring – "Camp Meeting on the 4th of July / May Day" (Fall Away Blues)

13. Jim Lauderdale – "Time's a Looking Glass" (Bluegrass)

14. Stanley Brothers – "How Mountain Girls Can Love" (16 Greatest Hits)

15. The Grascals – "Sally Goodin'" (The Grascals)