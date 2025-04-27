Front Porch Bluegrass: April 27, 2025
Front Porch Bluegrass show from April 27, 2025.
Playlist:
1. East Nash Grass – "Railroadin' and Gamblin'" (Last Chance to Win)
2. Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum – "Sleepy Eyed John" (The Oak and the Laurel)
3. Woody Platt – "Long Time Coming" (Far Away With You)
4. Gibson Brothers – "That Bluegrass Music" (Bona Fide)
5. Tony Trischka – "Dooley" (Earl Jam)
6. Wonder Women of Country – "Won't Be Worried Long" (Wonder Women of Country)
7. Melissa Carper – "Old Fashioned Gal" (Daddy's Country Gold)
8. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms – "Shame Shame Shame" (Gold in Your Pocket)
9. Aubrey Haynie – "Dark Hollow" (Doin' My Time)
10. Kate MacKenzie – "Blue Lonesome Wind" (Age of Innocence)
11. Dry Branch Fire Squad – "Long Journey" (Long Journey)
12. Red Tail Ring – "Camp Meeting on the 4th of July / May Day" (Fall Away Blues)
13. Jim Lauderdale – "Time's a Looking Glass" (Bluegrass)
14. Stanley Brothers – "How Mountain Girls Can Love" (16 Greatest Hits)
15. The Grascals – "Sally Goodin'" (The Grascals)