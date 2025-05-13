Front Porch Bluegrass: May 11, 2025

1. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Maybelle Carter - Wildwood Flower (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)

2. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Maybelle Carter - I'm Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)

3. Larry Sparks - Momma's Apron Strings (Almost Home)

4. Seldom Scene - Mama Tried (Scenechronized)

5. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Heartbreak Express (Coming on Strong)

6. Woody Platt - One Last Goodbye (Far Away With You)

7. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Wild Mustang (If You Can't Stand the Heat)

8. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Rock of Ages (Coming on Strong)

9. Mason Via - Fireball (Mason Via)

10. Bryan Sutton - Presbyterian Guitar (The More I Learn)

11. Molly Tuttle - When My Race is Run (City of Gold)

12. Laurie Lewis, etc. - Champagne Blues (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

13. Pharis and Jason Romero - Cocaine Blues (A Wanderer I'll Stay)

14. Nashville Bluegrass Band - Travelin' Railroad Man Blues (20 Year Blues)

15. Wood and Wire - Lonesome and Blue (The Coast)