Front Porch Bluegrass: May 11, 2025
1. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Maybelle Carter - Wildwood Flower (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)
2. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Maybelle Carter - I'm Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)
3. Larry Sparks - Momma's Apron Strings (Almost Home)
4. Seldom Scene - Mama Tried (Scenechronized)
5. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Heartbreak Express (Coming on Strong)
6. Woody Platt - One Last Goodbye (Far Away With You)
7. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Wild Mustang (If You Can't Stand the Heat)
8. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Rock of Ages (Coming on Strong)
9. Mason Via - Fireball (Mason Via)
10. Bryan Sutton - Presbyterian Guitar (The More I Learn)
11. Molly Tuttle - When My Race is Run (City of Gold)
12. Laurie Lewis, etc. - Champagne Blues (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
13. Pharis and Jason Romero - Cocaine Blues (A Wanderer I'll Stay)
14. Nashville Bluegrass Band - Travelin' Railroad Man Blues (20 Year Blues)
15. Wood and Wire - Lonesome and Blue (The Coast)