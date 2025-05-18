Front Porch Bluegrass: May 18, 2025

1. Mason Via - Melt in the Sun (Mason Via)

2. Section House - A Lost Partner's Promenade (Section House)

3. Darrell Scott - It's A Great Day to Be Alive (Old Cane Back Rocker)

4. Cory Walker - Far Away Again (School Project)

5. Irene Kelley - Bluegrass Radio (Benny's TV Repair)

6. Longview - Lonesome Old Home (Longview)

7. Po' Ramblin' Boys - The Old Santa Fe (Wanderers Like Me)

8. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Girl From West Virginia (School of Bluegrass)

9. Doc Watson & David Grisman - My Dear Old Southern Home (Doc & Dawg)

10. Tony Rice Unit - Mar West (Mar West)

11. FY5 - Charlie Schumacher (The Way These Things Go)

12. Henhouse Prowlers - Line the Avenues (Unravel)

13. Faddis & Adkins - Run Like the Wind (Faddis & Adkins)

14. David Grier - Whistling Rufus (I've Got the House to Myself)