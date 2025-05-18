Front Porch Bluegrass: May 18, 2025
1. Mason Via - Melt in the Sun (Mason Via)
2. Section House - A Lost Partner's Promenade (Section House)
3. Darrell Scott - It's A Great Day to Be Alive (Old Cane Back Rocker)
4. Cory Walker - Far Away Again (School Project)
5. Irene Kelley - Bluegrass Radio (Benny's TV Repair)
6. Longview - Lonesome Old Home (Longview)
7. Po' Ramblin' Boys - The Old Santa Fe (Wanderers Like Me)
8. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Girl From West Virginia (School of Bluegrass)
9. Doc Watson & David Grisman - My Dear Old Southern Home (Doc & Dawg)
10. Tony Rice Unit - Mar West (Mar West)
11. FY5 - Charlie Schumacher (The Way These Things Go)
12. Henhouse Prowlers - Line the Avenues (Unravel)
13. Faddis & Adkins - Run Like the Wind (Faddis & Adkins)
14. David Grier - Whistling Rufus (I've Got the House to Myself)