Front Porch Bluegrass: September 14, 2025

Bill Monroe birthday set #1:

1. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Kentucky Mandolin (Kentucky Bluegrass)

2. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - I'm On My Way Back to the Old Home (High Lonesome Sound)

3. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Blue Moon of Kentucky (Appalachian Stomp)

4. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Uncle Pen (Live at Mechanic's Hall)

5. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Bluegrass Breakdown ((16 Gems))

Bill Monroe birthday set #2:

6. Kathy Kallick & Laurie Lewis - Used to Be (True Life Blues)

7. Tony Rice Unit - Jerusalem Ridge (Unit of Measure)

8. Seldom Scene - Blue and Lonesome (Scene it All)

9. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Get up John (Live at the Charleston Music Hall)

Misc. set #3:

10. Eli West - Cool of the Day (The Shape of a Sway)

11. The Price Sisters - Royal Box Waltz (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

12. Mason Via - Melt in the Sun (Mason Via)

13. Steep Canyon Rangers - Tell the Ones I Love (Tell the Ones I Love)

14. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - Wellesley Station (On that Other Green Shore)