Front Porch Bluegrass: September 14, 2025
Bill Monroe birthday set #1:
1. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Kentucky Mandolin (Kentucky Bluegrass)
2. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - I'm On My Way Back to the Old Home (High Lonesome Sound)
3. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Blue Moon of Kentucky (Appalachian Stomp)
4. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Uncle Pen (Live at Mechanic's Hall)
5. Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Bluegrass Breakdown ((16 Gems))
Bill Monroe birthday set #2:
6. Kathy Kallick & Laurie Lewis - Used to Be (True Life Blues)
7. Tony Rice Unit - Jerusalem Ridge (Unit of Measure)
8. Seldom Scene - Blue and Lonesome (Scene it All)
9. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Get up John (Live at the Charleston Music Hall)
Misc. set #3:
10. Eli West - Cool of the Day (The Shape of a Sway)
11. The Price Sisters - Royal Box Waltz (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
12. Mason Via - Melt in the Sun (Mason Via)
13. Steep Canyon Rangers - Tell the Ones I Love (Tell the Ones I Love)
14. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - Wellesley Station (On that Other Green Shore)