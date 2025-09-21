Front Porch Bluegrass: September 21, 2025
Todays show features new music from East Nash Grass on Mountain Fever Records, as well as Darol Anger and Wes Corbett on Adhyâropa Records.
Set 1 (last day of summer set):
1. Goodwin Brothers - Fall of the Year (If You Hadn't Noticed)
2. Wilson Banjo Co - Autumn Leaves (Six Degrees of Separation)
3. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - Now the Summer's Gone (Another Day From Life)
4. Chris Thile - Leaves Fall (Stealing Second)
Set 2
5. East Nash Grass - All God's Children (All God's Children)
6. East Nash Grass - Following You (All God's Children)
7. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Rock of Ages (Coming on Strong)
8. Billy Strings - My Alice (Highway Prayers)
Set 3 (new releases from Adhyâropa records)
9. Wes Corbett - Hartford's Bend on the Cumberland (Drift)
10. Wes Corbett - Case of the Mundes (Drift)
11. Darol Anger - Liza Jane Reboot (Diary of a Fiddle #2: The Empty Nest)
12. Darol Anger - The Jeremy Reel (Diary of a Fiddle #2: The Empty Nest)
Set 4
13. Della Mae - Jamie Dear (I Built This Heart)
14. Dirk Powell - Police (Time Again)
15. The Osborne Brothers - Tell it to Your Grandma (From Rocky Top to Foggy Bottom)