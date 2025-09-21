Front Porch Bluegrass: September 21, 2025

Todays show features new music from East Nash Grass on Mountain Fever Records, as well as Darol Anger and Wes Corbett on Adhyâropa Records .

Set 1 (last day of summer set):

1. Goodwin Brothers - Fall of the Year (If You Hadn't Noticed)

2. Wilson Banjo Co - Autumn Leaves (Six Degrees of Separation)

3. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - Now the Summer's Gone (Another Day From Life)

4. Chris Thile - Leaves Fall (Stealing Second)

Set 2

5. East Nash Grass - All God's Children (All God's Children)

6. East Nash Grass - Following You (All God's Children)

7. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Rock of Ages (Coming on Strong)

8. Billy Strings - My Alice (Highway Prayers)

Set 3 (new releases from Adhyâropa records)

9. Wes Corbett - Hartford's Bend on the Cumberland (Drift)

10. Wes Corbett - Case of the Mundes (Drift)

11. Darol Anger - Liza Jane Reboot (Diary of a Fiddle #2: The Empty Nest)

12. Darol Anger - The Jeremy Reel (Diary of a Fiddle #2: The Empty Nest)

Set 4

13. Della Mae - Jamie Dear (I Built This Heart)

14. Dirk Powell - Police (Time Again)

15. The Osborne Brothers - Tell it to Your Grandma (From Rocky Top to Foggy Bottom)

