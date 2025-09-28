© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Front Porch Bluegrass: September 28, 2025

Published September 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM PDT

1. Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Outrun the Rain (Carter and Cleveland)
2. Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me (Red Camel Collective)
3. Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, Alison Brown - Ralph's Banjo Special (single)
4. Alison Krauss - Every Time You Say Goodbye (Every Time You Say Goodbye)

5. IIIrd Tyme Out - Erase the Miles (Footprings - A IIIrd Tyme Out Collection)
6. Ricky Skaggs & Tony Rice - Will the Roses Bloom (Skaggs and Rice)
7. Richard Greene and the Grass is Greener - Beaumont Rag (The Grass is Greener)

8. Jim Hurst - Big Iron (Second Son)
9. John Lowell - Buffalo Skinners (I am Going to the West)
10. David Grier - Old Joe Clark (Hootenany)

11. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - O California! (O California!)
12. Missy Raines - Panhandle Country (Highlander)

