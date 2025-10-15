Front Porch Bluegrass: October 5, 2025
1. Molly Tuttle - Crooked Tree (Crooked Tree)
2. Eli West - Rocks & Trees (The Shape of a Sway)
3. Kenny Smith - Leather Britches (Return)
4. Andrew Crawford - Big Montana (The Lonesome Season)
5. Irene Kelley - Highway Back to You (Benny's TV Repair)
6. Wes Corbett - Eagle Harbor (Drift)
7. Chatham County Line - Rock in the River (Autumn)
8. Darrell Scott - American Tune (Modern Hymns)
9. John Reischman - A Prairie Jewel (Walk Along John)
10. Claire Lynch - That's What Makes You Strong (Watcha Gonna Do)
11. Pharis & Jason Romero - Goodbye Old Paint (A Wanderer I'll Stay)
12. Natalie Padilla - June's Waltz (Fireweed)
13. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Bravest Cowboy (John Reischman & The Jaybirds)
14. Po' Ramblin' Boys - The Old Santa Fe (Wanderers LIke Me)