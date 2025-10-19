Front Porch Bluegrass: October 19, 2025
1. Joe K. Walsh - Clouds (Trust and Love)
2. The Burnett Sisters Band - The Song of the Mountains (Easy Come, Easy Go)
3. Jacob Jolliff Band - Middle of the Moon (The Jacob Jolliff Band)
4. J.D. Crowe & The New South - Summer Wages (The New South)
5. Larry Sparks - Tennessee Border (Way Back When)
6. Eli West - I'd Like to Be a Train (The Shape of a Sway)
7. Daniel Grindstaff - When You're Smiling (Heroes and Friends)
8. Tidalwave Road - Not Ok, My Brother (Skin and Bone)
9. Larry Keel & Jon Stickley - Pioneers (Larry Keel & Jon Stickley)
10. Tony Rice & John Cowan - Leave it There (Voice of the Spirit)
11. Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott - Walk Beside Me (Real Time)
12. Allison deGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Eight of January (Allison deGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves)
13. East Nash Grass - Hill Country Highway (All God's Children)
14. Red Allen & David Grisman - Blue and Lonesome (Bluegrass Reunion)