Front Porch Bluegrass: October 19, 2025

1. Joe K. Walsh - Clouds (Trust and Love)

2. The Burnett Sisters Band - The Song of the Mountains (Easy Come, Easy Go)

3. Jacob Jolliff Band - Middle of the Moon (The Jacob Jolliff Band)

4. J.D. Crowe & The New South - Summer Wages (The New South)

5. Larry Sparks - Tennessee Border (Way Back When)

6. Eli West - I'd Like to Be a Train (The Shape of a Sway)

7. Daniel Grindstaff - When You're Smiling (Heroes and Friends)

8. Tidalwave Road - Not Ok, My Brother (Skin and Bone)

9. Larry Keel & Jon Stickley - Pioneers (Larry Keel & Jon Stickley)

10. Tony Rice & John Cowan - Leave it There (Voice of the Spirit)

11. Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott - Walk Beside Me (Real Time)

12. Allison deGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Eight of January (Allison deGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves)

13. East Nash Grass - Hill Country Highway (All God's Children)

14. Red Allen & David Grisman - Blue and Lonesome (Bluegrass Reunion)