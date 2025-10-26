Front Porch Bluegrass: October 26, 2025
1. The Onlies - Waves on the Sea (You Climb the Mountain)
2. The Onlies - Cumberland Gap (You Climb the Mountain)
3. Hot Rize - Life's Too Short (Untold Stories)
4. Johnson Mountain Boys - Cry, Cry, Darling (Requests)
5. Tony Trishka - Brown's Ferry Blues (Earl Jam)
6. Wes Corbett - Crane Island (Drift)
7. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Trip Around the Sun (I Built a World)
8. Sturgill Simpson - I Don't Mind (Cuttin' Grass)
9. Tony Rice - Port Tobacco (Me and My Guitar)
Halloween Week Set 🎃
10. Rachel Harrington - Halloween Leaves (The Bootlegger's Daughter)
11. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682 (1682)
12. Deer Creek Boys - The Cremation of Sam McGee (What Goes Up)
13. Sarah Jarosz - Shankill Butchers (Song Up in Her Head)