Front Porch Bluegrass: October 26, 2025

1. The Onlies - Waves on the Sea (You Climb the Mountain)

2. The Onlies - Cumberland Gap (You Climb the Mountain)

3. Hot Rize - Life's Too Short (Untold Stories)

4. Johnson Mountain Boys - Cry, Cry, Darling (Requests)

5. Tony Trishka - Brown's Ferry Blues (Earl Jam)

6. Wes Corbett - Crane Island (Drift)

7. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Trip Around the Sun (I Built a World)

8. Sturgill Simpson - I Don't Mind (Cuttin' Grass)

9. Tony Rice - Port Tobacco (Me and My Guitar)

Halloween Week Set 🎃

10. Rachel Harrington - Halloween Leaves (The Bootlegger's Daughter)

11. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682 (1682)

12. Deer Creek Boys - The Cremation of Sam McGee (What Goes Up)

13. Sarah Jarosz - Shankill Butchers (Song Up in Her Head)