Front Porch Bluegrass: November 2, 2025

1. Darol Anger - Key Signator (Diary of a Fiddle #2: The Empty Nest)

2. Crooked Still - The Golden Vanity (Some Strange Country)

3. Alison Krauss - One Good Reason (I've Got That Old Feeling)

4. Ashleigh Caudill - Saturday Afternoon Man (Fruit of the Vine)

5. The Onlies - Roll On Buddy (You Climb the Mountain)

6. Various Artists - Spirit of the South (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

7. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)

8. John Reischman, Scott Nygaard, Sharon Gilchrist - Half Past Four (The Harmonic Tone Revealers)

9. John Hartford - Steam Powered Aeroplane (AereoPlane)

10. Steep Canyon Rangers - Turn Up the Bottle (Deep in the Shade)

11. Danny Paisley - Have I Stayed Away Too Long (Bluegrass State of Mind)

12. Kathy Kallick Band - Cotton Eyed Joe (Horrible World)

13. John Hartford - Down at the Mouth of the Old Stinson (Wild Hog in the Red Brush)