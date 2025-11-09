Front Porch Bluegrass: November 9, 2025
1. The Burnett Sisters Band - Easy Come, Easy Go (Easy Come, Easy Go)
2. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Red Rocking Chair (O California!)
3. Hawktail - Long White Road (The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project)
4. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Vamp in the Middle (Carter and Cleveland)
5. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible and Sane)
6. Alison Krauss & Union Station - My Opening Farewell (Paper Airplane)
7. Phillips, Grier & Flinner - Old Dangerfield (Looking Back)
8. Jim Mills - Country Blues (My Dixie Home)
9. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Let's Get Out of Here (Safe, Sensible and Sane)
10. Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me (Red Camel Collective)
11. Lynn Morris Band - The Bramble and the Rose (The Bramble and the Rose)
12. Larry Sparks - Ages and Ages Ago (Way Back When)
13. Gibson Brothers - I Have Found a Way (Brotherhood)
14. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Shame Shame Shame (Gold in Your Pocket)
15. Sam Bush - Howlin' at the Moon (Howlin' at the Moon)