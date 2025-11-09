Front Porch Bluegrass: November 9, 2025

1. The Burnett Sisters Band - Easy Come, Easy Go (Easy Come, Easy Go)

2. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Red Rocking Chair (O California!)

3. Hawktail - Long White Road (The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project)

4. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Vamp in the Middle (Carter and Cleveland)

5. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible and Sane)

6. Alison Krauss & Union Station - My Opening Farewell (Paper Airplane)

7. Phillips, Grier & Flinner - Old Dangerfield (Looking Back)

8. Jim Mills - Country Blues (My Dixie Home)

9. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Let's Get Out of Here (Safe, Sensible and Sane)

10. Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me (Red Camel Collective)

11. Lynn Morris Band - The Bramble and the Rose (The Bramble and the Rose)

12. Larry Sparks - Ages and Ages Ago (Way Back When)

13. Gibson Brothers - I Have Found a Way (Brotherhood)

14. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Shame Shame Shame (Gold in Your Pocket)

15. Sam Bush - Howlin' at the Moon (Howlin' at the Moon)