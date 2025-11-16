Front Porch Bluegrass: November 16, 2025

1. Ronnie & Rob McCoury - Shake Your Hips (Ronnie & Rob McCoury)

2. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun the Rain (Carter and Cleveland)

3. East Nash Grass - Bend in the Road (All God's Children)

4. Town Mountain - Come Break My Heart (Steady Operator)

5. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James (Arcadia)

6. Kristin Scott Benson - Eagle Eye Annie (Stringworks)

7. Lonely Heartstring Band - The Tide (Deep Waters)

8. Sam Bush - In Tall Buildings (Radio John: Songs of John Hartford)

9. Don Rigsby - Drifting Too Far From Shore (A Vision)

10. Ralph Stanley - The Death of John Henry (Ralph Stanley)

11. Slocan Ramblers - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When (Shaking Down the Acorns)

12. Sami Braman - Weevils in the Grits (Riveter)

13. Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott - With a Memory Like Mine (Real Time)

14. Aubrey Haynie - Hamilton Special (The Bluegrass Fiddle Album)