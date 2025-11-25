Front Porch Bluegrass: November 23, 2025

1. Danny Paisley - Eat at the Welcome Table (Bluegrass Troubadour)

2. Nashville Bluegrass Band - Soppin' the Gravy (Waitin' for the Hard Times to Go)

3. Ashleigh Caudill - Dancing in the Kitchen (Fruit of the Vine)

4. Red June - Biscuits and Honey (Red June)

5. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - 5 Days Out, 2 Days Back (Safe, Sensible and Sane)

6. FY5 - Diner (I Don't Want Love You Won't Give...)

7. Billy Strings - Love and Regret (Renewal)

8. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Virginia is for Lovers (Hold On)

9. Ricky Skaggs & John Starling - Drifting Too Far From Shore (Rebel Records: 35 Years)

10. Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott - Paradise (Memories and Moments)

11. Louvin Brothers - Kentucky (Tragic Songs of Life)

12. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - All About Love (Gold in Your Pocket)

13. Becky Buller - Ride on By (Songs That Sing Me)

14. Justin Moses - Fall Like Rain (Fall Like Rain)

15. Wes Corbett - Case of the Mundes (Drift)