Front Porch Bluegrass: November 30, 2025

1. Route 3 - Southbound Train (Live at the Station Inn)

2. Jeff Scroggins and Colorado - New Mexico (Western Branches)

3. Special Consensus - Time Wanders On (Great Blue North)

4. The Onlies - Pretty Little Miss (You Climb the Mountain)

5. Noam Pickelny - Jerusalem Ridge (Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe)

6. Peter Rowan - Hills of Roane County (Carter Stanley's Eyes)

7. Steve Earle & The Del McCoury Band - I'm Still in Love With You (The Mountain)

8. Larry Sparks - The Fields of Gettysburg (Way Back When)

9. Joe K. Walsh - Rosalind (If Not Now, Who?)

10. Colebrook Road - Boy in the Bubble (On Time)

11. Henhouse Prowlers - Palomino (Unravel)

12. Amanda Cook - Look Me Up by the Ocean Door (Changes)

13. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Look Down That Lonesome Road (O California!)

14. Danny Barnes - Paddy on the Turnpike (Stove Up!)