Front Porch Bluegrass: December 14, 2025

1. Claire Lynch Band - In the Window (Holiday)

2. Nefesh Mountain - Evermore (Hashvikeinu) (Songs for the Sparrows)

3. New Grange - Shalom Aleichem / Breakin' Up Christmas (A Christmas Heritage)

4. Tidalwave Road - Low Down and Lonesome (Skin and Bone)

5. Steeldrivers - If It Hadn't Been for Love (The Steeldrivers)

6. Various - Reuben (Bluegrass 2020)

7. The Kody Norris Show - Silver Eagle (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)

8. David Grisman & Doc Watson - Feast Here Tonight (Home is Where the Heart Is)

9. John Starling - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem (Sugar Plums)

10. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - While Roving on a Winter's Night (On a Winter's Night)

11. Various - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Christmas Grass Vol 2)

12. Mountain Heart - Ramblin Heart (No Other Way)

13. Nashville Bluegrass Band - I'll Be On That Good Road Someday (Home of the Blues)

14. Big Country Bluegrass - Heading for the Mountains (Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass)