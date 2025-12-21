Front Porch Bluegrass Holiday Show: December 21, 2025

1. Jared Allbright - Hark the Herald Angels Sing (Christmas on the Gingerbread Porch)

2. David Grisman - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (David Grisman's Acoustic Christmas)

3. Tony Trishka - O Come All Ye Faithful (Glory Shone Around)

4. Dan Crary - Carol of the Bells (Holiday Guitar)

5. High Fidelity - Christmas Time Back Home ((single))

6. Larry Sparks - I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Christmas Grass Vol 2)

7. Ron Stewart - Silver Bells (O Christmas Tree - A Bluegrass Collection)

8. Russell Moore - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Christmas Grass Vol 2)

9. Mike Marshall - Do You Hear What I Hear (Midnight Clear)

10. Anne & Pete Sibley - In The Bleak Midwinter (Winter on the Great Divide)

11. Emmylou Harris - Silent Night (Light of the Stable)

12. Mike Compton - On Christmas Eve (The Gathering)

13. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - O Mary Where is Your Baby (On a Winter's Night)

14. Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum - Christmas Time's a Coming (Winter's Grace)