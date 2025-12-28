© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Front Porch Bluegrass with Kevin Brown

Front Porch Bluegrass Top Album Picks of 2025

Published December 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM PST

Top 10 Album Picks for 2025:

  1. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia
  2. Eli West - The Shape of a Sway
  3. East Nash Grass - All God’s Children
  4. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682
  5. The Onlies - You Climb The Mountain
  6. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea
  7. Red Camel Collective
  8. Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland
  9. Various Artists - Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol 2
  10. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Safe, Sensible And Sane

Show Playlist:
1. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible and Sane)
2. Rachel Bainman, Megan Lynch Chowning, Sharon Gilchrist, Kristin Andreassen and Vickie Vaughan - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

3. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun the Rain (Carter & Cleveland)
4. Red Camel Collective - Dare to Dream (Red Camel Collective)

5. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea (The Salish Sea)
6. The Onlies - Waves on the Sea (You Climb the Mountain)

7. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Mountains and Memories (1682)
8. East Nash Grass - Following You (All God's Children)

9. Eli West - Everlovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)
10. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)

11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Hangman (Arcadia)
12. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James (Arcadia)

