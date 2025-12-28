Front Porch Bluegrass Top Album Picks of 2025
Top 10 Album Picks for 2025:
- Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia
- Eli West - The Shape of a Sway
- East Nash Grass - All God’s Children
- Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682
- The Onlies - You Climb The Mountain
- John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea
- Red Camel Collective
- Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland
- Various Artists - Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol 2
- Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Safe, Sensible And Sane
Show Playlist:
1. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible and Sane)
2. Rachel Bainman, Megan Lynch Chowning, Sharon Gilchrist, Kristin Andreassen and Vickie Vaughan - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
3. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun the Rain (Carter & Cleveland)
4. Red Camel Collective - Dare to Dream (Red Camel Collective)
5. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea (The Salish Sea)
6. The Onlies - Waves on the Sea (You Climb the Mountain)
7. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Mountains and Memories (1682)
8. East Nash Grass - Following You (All God's Children)
9. Eli West - Everlovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)
10. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)
11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Hangman (Arcadia)
12. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James (Arcadia)