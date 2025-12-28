Front Porch Bluegrass Top Album Picks of 2025

Top 10 Album Picks for 2025:



Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia Eli West - The Shape of a Sway East Nash Grass - All God’s Children Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682 The Onlies - You Climb The Mountain John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea Red Camel Collective Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland Various Artists - Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol 2 Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Safe, Sensible And Sane

Show Playlist:

1. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Dear Time (Safe, Sensible and Sane)

2. Rachel Bainman, Megan Lynch Chowning, Sharon Gilchrist, Kristin Andreassen and Vickie Vaughan - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

3. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Outrun the Rain (Carter & Cleveland)

4. Red Camel Collective - Dare to Dream (Red Camel Collective)

5. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Salish Sea (The Salish Sea)

6. The Onlies - Waves on the Sea (You Climb the Mountain)

7. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Mountains and Memories (1682)

8. East Nash Grass - Following You (All God's Children)

9. Eli West - Everlovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)

10. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)

11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Hangman (Arcadia)

12. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James (Arcadia)