Front Porch Bluegrass: January 4, 2026
1. Ivan Rosenberg - New Years Waltz (The Littlest Dobro)
2. Tony Rice - Greenlight on the Southern (Me and My Guitar)
3. Seldom Scene - Through the Bottom of a Glass (Old Train)
4. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Rank Strangers (The Golden West)
5. Dry Branch Fire Squad - Rain and Snow (Long Journey)
6. Watchhouse - Patterns (Rituals)
7. True North - Dear Sarah (Pluck)
8. Here Today - Once More (Here Today)
9. New Grass Revival - Wicked Path of Sin (Commonwealth)
10. Lonely Heartstring Band - Big Bruce (Deep Waters)
12. Chatham County Line - Alone in New York (Sight and Sound)
13. Peter Rowan - Freedom Trilogy (Calling You From My Mountain)
14. John Prine & Mac Wiseman - The Blue SIde of Lonesome (Standard Songs for Average People)
15. Kody Norris Show - Tennessee (Highfalutin Hillbilly)
16. Della Mae - Sleep With One Eye Open (The Butcher Shoppe EP)