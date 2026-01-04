Front Porch Bluegrass: January 4, 2026

1. Ivan Rosenberg - New Years Waltz (The Littlest Dobro)

2. Tony Rice - Greenlight on the Southern (Me and My Guitar)

3. Seldom Scene - Through the Bottom of a Glass (Old Train)

4. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Rank Strangers (The Golden West)

5. Dry Branch Fire Squad - Rain and Snow (Long Journey)

6. Watchhouse - Patterns (Rituals)

7. True North - Dear Sarah (Pluck)

8. Here Today - Once More (Here Today)

9. New Grass Revival - Wicked Path of Sin (Commonwealth)

10. Lonely Heartstring Band - Big Bruce (Deep Waters)

12. Chatham County Line - Alone in New York (Sight and Sound)

13. Peter Rowan - Freedom Trilogy (Calling You From My Mountain)

14. John Prine & Mac Wiseman - The Blue SIde of Lonesome (Standard Songs for Average People)

15. Kody Norris Show - Tennessee (Highfalutin Hillbilly)

16. Della Mae - Sleep With One Eye Open (The Butcher Shoppe EP)