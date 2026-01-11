Front Porch Bluegrass: January 11, 2026
1. Robert Earl Keen - The Front Porch Song (No Kinda Dancer)
2. Robert Earl Keen - Footprints in the Snow (Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions)
3. East Nash Grass - Get Along Little Yearlings (All God's Children)
4. Lonesome Ace Stringband - Chilly Winds (Modern Old-Time Sounds for the Bluegrass & Folksong Jamboree)
5. Kentucky Colonels - Nine Pound Hammer (Rounder Bluegrass Guitar)
6. Boone Creek - In the Pines (One Way Track)
7. New Grass Revival - Souvenir Bottles (Barren County)
8. Bluegrass Cardinals - Girl at the Crossroads Bar (The Bluegrass Cardinals)
9. Country Gentlemen - Ages and Ages Ago (Rebel Records: 35 Years)
10. Andrew Marlin - Old Pine Box (Fable & Fire)
11. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Banks of Jordan (The Salish Sea)
12. Del McCoury Band - Henry Walker (The Cold Hard Facts)
13. Full Cord - Rogue River Valley (Hindsight)
14. Becky Buller - Hazy Shade of Winter (Songs That Play Me)
15. Bela Fleck - This Old Road (My Bluegrass Heart)