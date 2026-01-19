Front Porch Bluegrass: January 18, 2026

Set 1: Songs for MLK Day:

1. Dierks Bentley - Pride (in the Name of Love) (Up on the Ridge)

2. Old Crow Medicine Show - Motel in Memphis (Tennessee Pusher)

3. New Dangerfield - Put No Walls Around My Garden ((single))

4. Mighty Clouds of Joy - We Will Overcome (Voice of the Spirit, the Gospel of the South)

Set 2:

5. Dolly Parton - Silver Dagger (The Grass is Blue)

6. Dolly Parton - Steady as the Rain (The Grass is Blue)

7. Billy Strings - Running the Route (Renewal)

8. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - Fiddler Jones (Carter & Cleveland)

Set 3:

9. Red Squirrel Chasers - Old Bob (Chasin' Down the Acorns)

10. Appalachian Road Show - The Willow Road (Tribulation)

11. Longview - Pale Horse and His Rider (Longview)

12. Ashleigh Graham - Tomorrow (I'll Just Drive)

Set 4:

13. Sam Bush - Eight More Miles to Louisville (King of My World)

14. Sam Bush - I'm Going Back to Old Kentucky (Bluegrass Mandolin Extravaganza)

15. Julian Pinelli - Handsome Molly (Bent Creek)