Front Porch Bluegrass: January 25, 2026

1. Bryan Sutton - The Storms Are On the Ocean (Bluegrass Guitar)

2. Laurie Lewis & Molly Tuttle - You Are My Flower (...and Laurie Lewis)

3. Jim Hurst - Long and Lonesome Freight Train (Intrepid)

4. Eli West - All the Saints (The Shape of a Sway)

5. Woody Platt - Beautiful War (Far Away With You)

6. Balsam Range - Trains I Missed (Trains I Missed)

7. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World (I Built a World)

8. Tony Trischka - Bury Me Beneath the Willow (Earl Jam)

9. Tater Patch - Tippin' Back the Corn (Tater Patch)

10. Tater Patch - East Virginia Blues (Tater Patch)

11. Pharis & Jason Romero - Rolling Mills (Tell 'em You Were Gold)

12. Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum - Cold Frosty Morning (Winter's Grace)

13. The Stanley Brothers - White Dove (Complete Columbia Stanley Brothers)

14. Ricky Skaggs - Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong (Honoring the Fathers of Bluegrass)

15. Scott Vestal & Bluegrass 2022 - Gold Rush (Bluegrass 2022)