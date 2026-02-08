Front Porch Bluegrass: February 8, 2026
All-vinyl show in honor of the SPR Record Sale!
1. Billy Strings - All of Tomorrow (Turmoil and Tinfoil)
2. Doc Watson - Riding on that Midnight Train (Riding on that Midnight Train)
3. Norman Blake & Tony Rice - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When (Blake & Rice)
4. Dan Crary - Great Tunes/Dumb Names Medley (Take a Step Over)
5. David Grisman - Waiting on Vassar (The David Grisman Rounder Album)
6. Hot Rize - Footsteps So Near (Traditional Ties)
7. The Bluegrass Album Band - The Model Church (The Bluegrass Album)
8. Larry Sparks - John Deere Tractor (John Deere Tractor)
9. Tony Rice - Orphan Annie (Church Street Blues)
10. Punch Brothers - Orphan Annie (Hell on Church Street)
11. Tony Rice - So Much (Acoustics)
12. The Stanley Brothers - Let Me Love You One More Time (In Person)
13. Bill Monroe - Stone Coal (Southern Flavor)