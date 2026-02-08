Front Porch Bluegrass: February 8, 2026

All-vinyl show in honor of the SPR Record Sale!

1. Billy Strings - All of Tomorrow (Turmoil and Tinfoil)

2. Doc Watson - Riding on that Midnight Train (Riding on that Midnight Train)

3. Norman Blake & Tony Rice - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When (Blake & Rice)

4. Dan Crary - Great Tunes/Dumb Names Medley (Take a Step Over)

5. David Grisman - Waiting on Vassar (The David Grisman Rounder Album)

6. Hot Rize - Footsteps So Near (Traditional Ties)

7. The Bluegrass Album Band - The Model Church (The Bluegrass Album)

8. Larry Sparks - John Deere Tractor (John Deere Tractor)

9. Tony Rice - Orphan Annie (Church Street Blues)

10. Punch Brothers - Orphan Annie (Hell on Church Street)

11. Tony Rice - So Much (Acoustics)

12. The Stanley Brothers - Let Me Love You One More Time (In Person)

13. Bill Monroe - Stone Coal (Southern Flavor)