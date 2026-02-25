Front Porch Bluegrass: February 22, 2026

1. George Jackson's Local Trio - The Oddest Chicken (Center of the Universe)

2. Alison Brown & Steve Martin - Evening Star (Safe, Sensible & Sane)

3. Tim O'Brien - Foreign Lander (Fiddler's Green)

4. The Foreign Landers - Sunny Side of the Mountain (Traveler's Rest)

5. East Nash Grass - The Love We Gave Up (All God's Children)

6. Alison Krauss & Union Station - I'll Remember You Love in My Prayers (So Long, So Wrong)

7. Kenny Smith - Getaway (Return)

8. Tony Trischka - Gentle on My Mind (Earl Jam 2)

9. Kathy Kallick Band - Precious Memories (Count Your Blessings)

10. Joe Craven & Rob Ickes - Hattie & Jennelle (Tone Poems)

11. Balsam Range - One Way Out (Papertown)

12. Kody Norris Show - Blue Ain't the Word (Hifalutin' Hillbilly)