Front Porch Bluegrass: March 1, 2026

On this day 54 years ago the monumental album Will the Circle Be Unbroken was released. Set #1 of today's show features 3 cuts:

1. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Earl Scruggs - Nashville Blues (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)

2. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Doc Watson - Tennessee Stud (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)

3. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Maybelle Carter - Wildwood Flower (Will the Circle Be Unbroken)

4. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Elkhorn Ridge (The Salish Sea)

5. Steep Canyon Rangers - A Ramblin' Man is a Ramblin' Man (Lovin' Pretty Women)

6. Cody Shuler and Pine Mountain Railroad - Run On (Pickin', Praisin', Singing')

7. Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter - In The Middle of Middle Tennessee (Carter & Cleveland)

8. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Sweet South Anna River (O California!)

9. Natalie Padilla - Sailor's Love (Paths and Places)

10. Molly Tuttle - Castilleja (Crooked Tree)

11. Crooked Still - Wading Deep Waters (Live)

12. Kevin Pace & the Early Edition - Springtime in the Mountains (I Want to Go Home)

13. Rick Faris - Can't Remember to Forget (Life's Parade)

14. Muleskinner - Dark Hollow (A Potpourri of Bluegrass Jam)