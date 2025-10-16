© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
Inland Journal

Spokane City Council candidate debates for Districts 2 and 3

By Eliza Billingham
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Top, from left: Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis, Spokane City Council candidates running for District 2. Bottom, from left: Christopher Savage and Zack Zappone, Spokane City Council candidates running for District 3.
Courtesy photos from candidates
Top, from left: Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis, Spokane City Council candidates running for District 2. Bottom, from left: Christopher Savage and Zack Zappone, Spokane City Council candidates running for District 3.

This week, SPR teams up with KSPS PBS to bring you live debates from candidates running for Spokane City Council.

It’s the third week of October, which means general election ballots are hitting the mailboxes.

This week, we’re extending Inland Journal to last a whole hour, because we’ve teamed up with KSPS to bring you candidate debates from two Spokane City Council races.

You’ll hear from Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis who are campaigning for District 2, and Christopher Savage and Zack Zappone who are vying for District 3.

Both debates are hosted by Dana Haynes along with panelists Erin Sellers from RANGE Media and Emry Dinman from the Spokesman-Review.

You can watch these debates on television, too. The District 2 debate airs Thursday, October 16 at 7 pm on Channel 7. The District 3 debate airs Monday, October 20—also at 7 pm on Channel 7.

Tags
Inland Journal Inland Journal
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.<br/><br/>
See stories by Eliza Billingham