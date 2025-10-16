Spokane City Council candidate debates for Districts 2 and 3

It’s the third week of October, which means general election ballots are hitting the mailboxes.

This week, we’re extending Inland Journal to last a whole hour, because we’ve teamed up with KSPS to bring you candidate debates from two Spokane City Council races.

You’ll hear from Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis who are campaigning for District 2, and Christopher Savage and Zack Zappone who are vying for District 3.

Both debates are hosted by Dana Haynes along with panelists Erin Sellers from RANGE Media and Emry Dinman from the Spokesman-Review.

You can watch these debates on television, too. The District 2 debate airs Thursday, October 16 at 7 pm on Channel 7. The District 3 debate airs Monday, October 20—also at 7 pm on Channel 7.