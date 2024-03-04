On this episode of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop, host John Johnson discovers the Inland Northwest country gospel duo Don and Patti Parks. They toured the county and recorded music in their Spokane Valley home studio from 1964–1975.

Here, Patti is in the studio as John's guest along with her daughter Theresa Elliott. They share hard-to-find recordings of their music as well as the faith and inspiration behind the sounds.

First broadcast July 1, 2023.