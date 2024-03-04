© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Johnson's Improbable History of Pop

Don and Patti Parks, Part II

Published March 4, 2024 at 3:35 PM PST
Vintage poster from Don and Patti Parks' national touring days
Patti Parks
Patti Parks and her children return with more background on the country gospel duo

On this episode of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop, host John Johnson revisits the Inland Northwest country gospel duo Don and Patti Parks. They toured the county and recorded music in their Spokane Valley home studio from 1964–1975.

Patti is back in the studio as John's guest along with her daughter Theresa Elliott and son Don Parks, Jr. They share the memories and music from the family's long-standing traveling ministry.

First broadcast September 16, 2023.

Johnson's Improbable History of Pop Country MusicLocal Music
