Don and Patti Parks, Part II

On this episode of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop, host John Johnson revisits the Inland Northwest country gospel duo Don and Patti Parks. They toured the county and recorded music in their Spokane Valley home studio from 1964–1975.

Patti is back in the studio as John's guest along with her daughter Theresa Elliott and son Don Parks, Jr. They share the memories and music from the family's long-standing traveling ministry.

First broadcast September 16, 2023.