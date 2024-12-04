KPBX Kids' Concert: The Radio Helpers

Spokane sister duo Radio Helpers—Neilia and Ivy Eyer—have been playing music together most of their lives. Multi-instrumentalists now 13 and 16 years old, they

love playing music and singing harmonies. Accordion, violin, mandolin,

piano and trombone are all instruments you will hear during a Radio

Helpers show. Their songs include styles like blues, folk, fiddle tunes,

zydeco, Americana and even some kid tunes. You may have heard them play

at the Fall Folk Festival, Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival or during Street Music Week.