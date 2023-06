KSFC: Sunday 8pm-9pm

From historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Live From Cain's explores the American music experience in every song and story. Each episode features nationally touring musicians as well as a house band, The Oklahoma Specials, led by Paul Benjaman and featuring some of today's hottest young musicians, including Grammy-nominated John Fullbright.

Visit the Live From Cain's Website.