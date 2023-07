KSFC: Sundays 7 AM -7:30 AM

America is more divided than ever—but it doesn’t have to be. Open to Debate brings multiple perspectives together for real debates that are structured, respectful, provocative, and fact-driven. We examine the issues of the day with influential thinkers to build a stronger democracy through the civil exchange of ideas. Be open-minded. Be curious. Be ready to listen. Join us in being Open to Debate. (Formerly Intelligence Squared U.S.)

