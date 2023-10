Pianist YunJoung Park came to the KPBX studio to play and talk with Piano Bench host Jim Tevenan in advance of her upcoming solo recital at St. John's Cathedral on Spokane's South Hill. Yun's recital is Sunday, October 29th at 3 pm, and the program is called "Fantasy: Narrative of Musical Imagination," and it features the work of composers Alexander Scriabin, Franz Liszt and Robert Schumann. Yun plays selections from her program as part of this Piano Bench episode.