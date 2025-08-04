Sunday 8:00-10:00 p.m. on SPR Classical

Celebrating more than forty years on the air, Pipedreams® is the only weekly radio program that explores the full range of the art and potential of the pipe organ.

Each week, Pipedreams® host Michael Barone shares selected organ works and performances, and in doing so, encourages listeners to engage both their ears and imaginations to gain greater appreciation of this instrument. He often talks with composers, organists, organ builders and restorers. The show features brand new instruments in churches and concert halls, plus historic pipe organs recorded in locations around the world, from ancient instruments in vast cathedrals to the “mighty Wurlitzers” of movie house fame.

