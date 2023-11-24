Pivot October 2023: "Guilty"
A live recording of the October 26, 2023 main-stage storytelling event in downtown Spokane
This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main-stage event that took place on October 26, 2023 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.
The theme of the evening was "Guilty," and there were a total of six storytellers: Charlene Williams, Matthew Kubick, Nick Franco, Charis Thatcher, Sindhu Surapaneni and Carmela Conroy.
The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:
- Charlene Williams (4:08)
- Matthew Kubick (14:24)
- Nick Franco (26:59)
- Charis Thatcher (39:20)
- Sindhu Surapaneni (48:35)
- Carmela Conroy (59:40)
Interstitial music was provided by DJ Normo. The emcee for the evening was Meg Berlat.
Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.
Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.