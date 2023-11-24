© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Pivot Spokane

Pivot October 2023: "Guilty"

Published November 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
Charlene Williams at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Matthew Kubick at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Nick Franco at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Charis Thatcher at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Sindhu Surapaneni at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Carmela Conroy at the Pivot Spokane main stage storytelling event on October 26, 2023
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane

A live recording of the October 26, 2023 main-stage storytelling event in downtown Spokane

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main-stage event that took place on October 26, 2023 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Guilty," and there were a total of six storytellers: Charlene Williams, Matthew Kubick, Nick Franco, Charis Thatcher, Sindhu Surapaneni and Carmela Conroy.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:

  • Charlene Williams (4:08)
  • Matthew Kubick (14:24)
  • Nick Franco (26:59)
  • Charis Thatcher (39:20)
  • Sindhu Surapaneni (48:35)
  • Carmela Conroy (59:40)

Interstitial music was provided by DJ Normo. The emcee for the evening was Meg Berlat.

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.

