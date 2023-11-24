Pivot October 2023: "Guilty"

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main-stage event that took place on October 26, 2023 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Guilty," and there were a total of six storytellers: Charlene Williams, Matthew Kubick, Nick Franco, Charis Thatcher, Sindhu Surapaneni and Carmela Conroy.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:



Charlene Williams (4:08)

Matthew Kubick (14:24)

Nick Franco (26:59)

Charis Thatcher (39:20)

Sindhu Surapaneni (48:35)

Carmela Conroy (59:40)

Interstitial music was provided by DJ Normo. The emcee for the evening was Meg Berlat.

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.