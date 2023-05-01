Sara Edlin-Marlowe reads haiku by Lady Horikawa and Lady Ise

Sara Edlin-Marlowe is a retired teacher of theater and speech at Spokane Falls Community College. She's also a Spokane Public Radio alumna and can often be seen throughout the region in dramatic performances through arts councils, libraries and schools.

In addition, Sara has several film credits to her name. She still gets small residual checks from The Godfather and can be seen fleetingly in Woody Allen's Bananas (in a screaming yellow zonker dress).