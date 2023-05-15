David Borodin reads "Astrophil and Stella" by Sir Philip Sydney
The first in a weeklong series of poems musing on the idea of creative inspiration
David Borodin is a retired art appraiser, originally from Philadelphia but now living in Twin Lakes, Idaho.
He identifies his poetic work with the so-called New Formalist tradition, with its renewed attention to the use of meter, rhyme, and stanzaic symmetry as instruments of effective patterning. Although his poems are inspired by a wide range of subjects, including music, visual art, literature and love, his abiding interest in cognitive science provides a special focus for exploring through his poems the phenomenon of consciousness.
